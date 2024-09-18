BLACKPINK's Jennie makes first public appearance after new deal announcement

Female K-Pop group BLACKPINK's member Jennie was spotted having dinner on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.



Jennie opted for all black avatar for the outing

The 28-year-old singer was joined a group friends for a meal at celeb hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

The Pink Venom hitmaker, who is known for her musical versatility and fashion image, donned a black outfit for the outing.

She also shared a picture from her night out on her Instagram story, captioning one, "I miss you blinks.”

For the unversed, Blinks is the fandom name for BLACKPINK fans.

Her latest outing comes a week after the actress-singer announced her new solo record deal with Columbia Records.



Now as part of her deal, she will release a brand new single, which is due next month, will be released through her own label ODDATELIER.

Her brand new single will also be her first solo endeavor since last year’s You & Me. BLACKPINK consists of Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo.

Jennie released her debut single solo in 2018, with the track topping charts in South Korea.