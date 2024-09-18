Matthew Perry's property sees insane drop in price

One of the properties, owned by Mathew Perry, saw a drastic drop in price after almost a year of late Friends actor’s death.

The actor, who gained immense fame for playing Chandler Bing role in famous 1994 sitcom, had bought his Hollywood Hills property for $5 million (£3.79 million) in May 2023.

As reported by PEOPLE, his property was listed for sale at $5.195 million (£3.95 million) after the actor's death.

However, the sale could not be made as per the listed amount, therefore, it has been reduced to $4.7 million (£3.57 million).



It is to be noted that Perry’s three-bedroom with modern kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling-window home, is not the same property where the 54-year-old actor died last year.

As per the publication, it's believed to be the last property he bought before his death.

The actor passed away in October at his Pacific Palisades home, due to acute effects of ketamine.

He was reportedly clean for over a year before he died, although he was undergoing ketamine therapy at the time of his death.

Moreover, five people have been charged in connection with his death after prosecutors claimed that the accused took advantage of the actor's vulnerability as an addict and supplied him with the drug that would ultimately kill him.