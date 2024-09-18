Docuseries on Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the works after arrest

After the arrest of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a docu-series about his life featuring his ups and downs has started production.



True-crime network Investigation Discovery and Maxine Productions will be the makers of the currently untitled project, which will premiere in 2025 on Max and ID.

Details about the docuseries in the press release said, “the “allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul.”

It continued, “As accounts of sexual assault, abusive behaviors, and other disturbing claims surface, the doc traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity.”

Further, the docudrama will show the picture of the disgraced hip-hop mogul through the eyes of his alleged victims, friends, and colleagues and well-regarded reporting on his case by news outlets.

A day earlier to this announcement, Sean was arrested by the authorities on the charges of racketeering conspiracy, and sex trafficking, among others, to which he pleaded not guilty.

His arrest came after a grand jury indictment as the embattled musician was denied bail and was ordered to remain in detention.

According to Variety, the future for Sean seems to be bleak as a minimum sentence, if he is convicted, will see him behind bars for 15 years and a life sentence also cannot be ruled out.