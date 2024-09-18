Royal fanatics get a shocking surprise

At a local pub in Peckham, London, royal fans were in for a shocking surprise when they thought to see Prince Harry enjoying a pint.



However, this brief, stunning reaction ebbed quickly after it was dawned upon them that the Duke of Sussex was actually a waxwork.

So superb was the craft that many onlookers believed the rebel prince to be real, according to multiple news outlets.

Madame Toussand, known for fantastic wax models, was behind the waxwork, as they lent the model to a pub namesake pub on the 40th birthday of Prince Harry.

On the reactions of the customs, Alan Day, pub manager, told Southwark News they were “quite amused” by the surprise encounter, and many were shocked by Harry’s 6’ 1” stature.

“I never realised how big Harry was,” he continued. “The Prince Harry was pretty good and the detail was pretty impressive.”

In the meantime, the work was being done to woo the estranged prince back to Buckingham Palace after he and his family left the royal family, accusing them of racism.

The reconciliation efforts from King Charles were visibly clear in his public wish to his son on his birthday for the first time since 2021.