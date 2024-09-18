 
Halle Berry shares good news for horror movie fans

Halle Berry is starring in the upcoming horror movie, 'Never Let Go', slated to be released on 20th September 2024

September 18, 2024

Halle Berry recently excited fans by teasing that she is open to do more horror flicks.

As fans will be aware, the A-listed actress has returned to the genre with her upcoming movie, Never Let Go.

In a new conversation with Bloody Disgusting, Halle addressed why she did not take many horror projects.

She began, "I don't know, because those are films I really do love to watch!”

“I’m a really big psychological thriller and horror film fan. So I don’t know! Maybe I’ll do more," she also teased.

In this movie, Halle portrays the role of a mother of twins, who is trying to protect her boys from an evil force by locking them away from the world.

Speaking of her character, the acting sensation mentioned, "She’s walking a line of toughness but what’s the opposite of that?”

“Well, they perish. And I think if they were truly harmed, that’s unthinkable for her. So that’s where the toughness comes from,” she added and insisted, “It really generates from a place of love.”

"And that’s what I connected to when I had to play those tough moments, or those harsh moments. Deep down it was her sense of love for these boys that made her desperately want to protect them. And protect them from some of the hardships of what she’s had to deal with in her life,” Halle explained.

"Like in the old world before we’re dropped into this movie. She knows better than anyone what that tough world out there can do to you," she concluded. 

