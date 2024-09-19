Julia Fox shuts down pregnancy rumors

Julia Fox just responded to pregnancy rumors, with a hint of trolling!

She took to her official Instagram account to address the ongoing speculations that began after she shared a video of her with a rather visible baby bump on Tuesday from the trailer of her upcoming movie, details of which, have been kept under wraps.

The 34-year-old Uncut Gems star showed off her belly, bearing a baby bump, via her Instagram Stories feature, where she wore a white T-shirt with matching boxer shorts.

Fox, who had revealed months ago that she had been celibate for over two years, captioned the video, “Oops.”

As the Italian-American model and actress shocked her fans with the video, she uploaded a separate story that denied the rumors and clarified the situation.

Source: Instagram

Over the background of the post, Fox penned in all caps, “Omg its for a movie!! THE BELLY IS NOT REAL!!!”

However, no further details or insights were provided about her upcoming project. Just last month it was revealed that the actress was cast for an LGBTQ themed romantic comedy, titled, Perfect.

As per Variety, the movie would revolve around a “wealthy pregnant woman who is living out an escapist fantasy as she falls in love with a younger woman,” that might just explain Fox’s faux baby bump.