King Charles emotional letter to ‘papa' Prince Philip resurfaces

King Charles’ moving letter as a child to late father, Prince Philip, has resurfaced.



His Majesty, seemingly penned a note to his papa back in 1954, as Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh went to Australia on a Royal tour.

The note found at the International Autograph Auctions Europe, of Malaga, Spain reads in block letters: "Dear Papa, I am longing to see you in the ship. Love from Charles." On the back of the second page, Charles wrote: "Love from Charles"

Meanwhile, Auctioneer Richard Davie said: "It is quite extraordinary for letters of British monarchs written at such a young age to appear at auction. The only other similar example that I have offered previously was a letter written by Queen Victoria at the age of seven.

He added: "The letter is particularly charming as it demonstrates how much the future King was missing his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, and, as has been well documented, Charles and Prince Philip did not always enjoy the warmest and closest of family relationships. The letter does at least show that in his early years Prince Charles did hold his father in affectionate regard, and he closes with a series of circles and crosses drawn beneath his signature, representing hugs and kisses."