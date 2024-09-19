Christina Ricci raves about Cher: 'She was great'

Cher and Christina Ricci co-starred in 1990's Mermaids, but the latter at the time was 10-year-old, and she recalled how the megastar became her guiding light in Hollywood.



Appearing in the documentary Child Star, the Casper star, in an interview with Demi Lovato, opened up about her screen debut with the Grammy winner.

"Cher took me under her wing, and she recognized that sometimes you could be on a set, and you don't know exactly what is going on behind the scenes — power struggles, or different issues," she added.

"And if you don't know any better, and have no experience, you can think it was your fault. And she never wanted me to feel insecure."

With little knowledge about the filming world, Christina said her on-screen mom lent her a helping hand and even allowed her to indulge.

"She was great. I spent all my time with her," she continued. "I used to hide from tutor school in her trailer eating See's — she was obsessed with the chocolate See's lollipops."

"It was the first time I had ever seen sparkling water, also. I was like, 'These rich people with their bubbly water!'"