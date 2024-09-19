Court announces decision in Sean Diddy Combs’ second bail hearing

Sean Diddy Combs has been denied bail for the second time after a new judge heard his plea.



The music mogul, 54, was already denied bail on the first hearing in Manhattan’s federal court and remanded to jail on Tuesday.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, promptly appealed the judge’s decision to deny bail, and returned to court the following afternoon.

As per the Sept. 17 letter, Combs' lawyers described conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as "horrific" and "not fit for pre-trial detention."

As per People, the rapper’s defense proposed in court Wednesday that Combs live at home alone in Florida with a 24/7 security team that would monitor a pre-approved guest list.

He offered to give up any access to his cell phone or internet, and "do nothing but prepare for his trial."

Despite a different judge, Combs’ bail plea was turned down as Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr. said "there is no condition or combination of conditions to ensure he will not obstruct justice or tamper with witnesses."

Combs lowered his head looking down at the defense table when he heard the judge's decision.

Combs is being held upon alleged involvement in s** trafficking and racketeering conspiracies.