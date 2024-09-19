King Charles plans big promotion for Prince William, Kate Middleton kids

King Charles is set to reward Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for being "exemplary young royals" amid their mother Kate Middleton’s cancer journey.



The young royals showcased “maturity and compassion” beyond their years as their mom fought the deadly disease, a new report has revealed.

Now, a source has spilt to Life & Style that Prince William and Kate are encouraging the children to take on more responsibility within the royal family.

The royal insider revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are planning to reward George, Charlotte and Louis’ behavior.

To add to it, Charles is also expected to support William and Kate and is keen to reward their kids with "promotions within the Firm."

“George and Charlotte have proved beyond measure that their compassion and dedication to the royal family is second to none,” the insider said.

“Everyone’s been bowled over by the maturity and strength of character they’ve shown,” they added.

Louis “has really grown up a lot,” said the insider, adding, “but his elder siblings have led the way as far as helping out domestically, taking care of practical matters and showing a levelheaded approach that totally belies their years.”

Kate and William “are keen to reward this behavior,” the source said, before revealing that King Charles “will certainly be on board with some type of promotion within the Firm, too.”

“For Kate, it’s the icing on the cake [to see] her children flourish and grow up to be kind, caring souls who put family first.”