Kate Middleton backs Prince Harry amid disdain for Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton disdain for Meghan Markle laid bare amid support for Prince Harry

September 19, 2024

Kate Middleton will back Prince Harry if things take an “unlikely” turn and Prince William is not able to take over the throne from King Charles.

According to latest report, the Duke of Sussex could serve as a “regent” if both King Charles and Prince William are unable to rule.

Calling it an “unlikely” scenario, the expert noted that in case Harry takes charge, Kate, the Princess of Wales, would likely support the decision.

Even though Kate would have reservations about Meghan Markle's involvement, Quinn said the mother-of-three would prioritize duty over personal feelings.

“The idea that William might not be able to take over because William being out of the picture is the nightmare scenario that nobody wants to contemplate," Quinn told The Mirror.

However, Quinn shared that Kate would choose to see the bigger picture despite her disdain for Harry’s wife, who, along with the Duke, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

"Kate would hate the idea that Harry might be regent with Meghan by his side but she is very pragmatic and if the royal machine said 'do it' she would do it,” the expert said.

He added, “Her image as the dutiful, uncomplaining princess is one she will not want to lose."

