Rihanna reflects on being caring mom and stylish wife

Being a mom and a wife, Rihanna has major tasks to take care of as she opens up about managing these two duties.



During an interview with British Vogue, the Grammy winner said her day was divided into two portions.

In the first area, her duties as a mom took her time as she explained, “My lazy days consist of always wearing a scrunchie because I want [my hair] out of the way.”

She continued, “So I find myself always wearing a scrunchie on my wrist. I want it out of my way. I don’t want it to be on my kids when I lean forward; just messy!

But the other half of the day, the Work singer said, was reserved for her husband, A$AP Rocky.

“Whether you have tendrils or whatever, you still gotta keep it together because when Rocky comes home, I don’t want to look busted either,” said the Fenty Beauty founder about the tips to stay attractive for her husband.

“There’s the first half of the day, and then there’s the dad’s coming home [half]!”

On the other hand, her husband is equally attached to her. Explaining their bond, he told Billboard, “It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules.”

Adding,“[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that."

"And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility,” he concluded.