AMC makes shocking decision about 'Orphan Black: Echoes' series

AMC bids farewell to Orphan Black: Echoes after its first season.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the Orphan Black sequel series, which starred Krysten Ritter, was set in the near future in the same fictional world as the BBC cult favorite led by Tatiana Maslany, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Sarah Manning.

As per its logline, Echoes followed a “now-adult Kira (Ritter) and her wife, as they try to help an amnesiac woman. The futuristic series takes a deep dive into an exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. A group of women weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a heart wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

Moreover, the publication reported that the series came from writer and showrunner Anna Fishko and Boat Rocker, whose Temple Street Productions produced the original series that ran from 2013-17.

Additionally, Fishko’s credits also include AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and Netflix’s The Society. Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, Rya Kihlstedt, and James Hiroyuki Liao rounded out the cast.

As per the outlet’s reports, ahead of the show’s release, Ritter spoke about the show and how it’s “hard to launch” a new project in today’s TV landscape.

In regards to this, she stated, “There are so many platforms and, as a business decision, it’s a bonus to have existing IP and a marquee name and built-in fan base. So, that was appealing. And the reason why this one felt good to me was because it’s totally its own thing."

