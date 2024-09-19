Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley spark romance rumors after recent reunion

Former The Vampire Diaries costars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley had a reunion during Dobrev’s recent visit to New York City.

In regards to this, Dobrev shared a photo dump on her Instagram account from her trip, while including a snap of her at dinner with Wesley, actress Brittany Snow and pal Erica Barstein.

In terms of the caption, the actress wrote, “New York so far.”

According to US Weekly, the reunion came nine years after Nina bowed out of her role as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries at the end of season 6, and seven years since the show ended.



Since The CW supernatural drama ended in 2017, many of its stars have kept in touch.

Meanwhile, Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore, Stefan’s brother, shared last year that they remain super close.

During an interview with Extra, Wesley claimed, “Our TV show ended and I can’t live without him. And I said, ‘Listen, our contract with Warner Bros. may have expired, but my contact with you is made from love. It’s eternal.’”

Moreover, Somerhalder and Wesley even launched their own bourbon brand, Brother’s Bond, in 2021.

In regards to this, Somerhalder told the publication, “This is something we wanted to do since season 2 of The Vampire Diaries. We were kiddos. So, it’s pretty special, the fact that we get to do this together. It’s a dream. It’s a tough reality to create but it’s a dream.”

As far as the romance is concerned, Dobrev and Somerhalder dated in real life and on the show. The duo began their real-life romance in 2010 after season 1 finished wrapping, as per the outlet’s reports.

Furthermore, back in May 2013, they had split after three years of dating while Dobrev and Somerhalder’s characters, however, sparked their romantic relationship on season 4 of The Vampire Diaries, which premiered in October 2013.