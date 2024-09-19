 
King Charles' breaking his mother's heart with his frail reign

King Charles would have left his mother completely heartbroken over his reign

September 19, 2024

King Charles breaking his mothers heart with his frail reign
King Charles' breaking his mother's heart with his frail reign

Experts believe King Charles would have led his mother Queen Elizabeth to total heartbreak, over his ‘frail’ reign of England and the issues that sprouted since her passing with Prince Andrew, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Claims about this have been shared by royal author Liz Jones.

She broke her thoughts down on the matter in a piece for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she said, “The Queen would be heartbroken that, having waited so long to wear the Crown, Charles has been rendered so frail so swiftly.”

“Then there is the Harry issue. I think the Queen would have counselled Charles to allow Harry more time when he flew to Buckingham Palace upon news of his father’s illness in February this year.”

“She would have told her son that it was not a good look to be so ungenerous.”

“And I believe she would firmly tell William to tread softly with Harry, too.”

