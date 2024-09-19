 
Geo News

Prince Harry finally finds help from Kate Middleton after 'hell on earth'

Prince Harry appears to have finally found a confidant in Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2024

Prince Harry finally finds help from Kate Middleton after ‘hell on earth
Prince Harry finally finds help from Kate Middleton after ‘hell on earth'

Prince Harry has seemingly found a massive confidant in Kate Middleton, and she has just been credited with softening Prince William’s heart towards his brother.

This has been brought forward by veteran royal reporter Jennie Bond.

According to OK magazine she claims “my gut feeling is that Catherine was influential in this slight softening of her husband's implacable stand,” especially after going through a year of “physical and emotional h** on earth.”

The Princess is reported to have aided in Prince William softening his heart towards his younger brother, on the day of his 40th birthday.

“In the film she made about the end of her chemotherapy, she told how cancer had given her a new perspective.”

“What clearly matters to her more now is family, loving, and being loved,” the expert noted before signing off. 

