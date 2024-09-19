Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers join Chappell Roan fanbase

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers had a Wednesday reunion!



What better place to have it than at Chappell Roan’s concert in Dublin, while their TV series’ season two filming continues in Ireland.

The famous actress, who portrayed the titular character, attended the gig alongside her co-star, Emma Myers who played the role of Enid Sinclair.

According to different fan-recorded videos and posts on X, formerly Twitter, the duo was spotted hanging out together, enjoying their time in one of the balconies of the 3Olympia Theatre on Dame Street, Dublin.

These videos and posts come after other stars from the Wednesday franchise, who have either reprised their roles or have been cast for the upcoming installment season, have been spotted on Ireland recently.

With Steve Buscemi being spotted, having a meal at Bubba’s Fish Market, South Dublin town of Dalkey, on August 31. He has joined the cast of Wednesday as Barry Dort, the new principal of Nevermore Academy.

The show has recently relocated it production to Ireland, with their previous shoots having been held in Romania. Wednesday’s season 2 is expected to be released of Netflix in early 2025.