Photo: Reese Witherspoon 'excited' to take new romance to next level: Source

Reese Witherspoon has finally bagged a new beau, Oliver Harmaan, who reportedly adores her.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “she’s having so much fun” with the German financier.

Dishing details about how Oliver knows is treating his new girlfriend, the source mentioned, “Oliver totally pampers Reese and loves to take her out on the town to all the best restaurants.”

In addition to this, the insider claimed that Oliver has also won hearts of Reese’s children.

For those unversed, Reese has been divorced twice prior to Oliver’s romance. She shares children, Ava, 25, and Deacon, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe whereas she welcomed Tennessee, 11, with ex Jim Toth.

“Reese isn’t throwing around the L word quite yet,” the confidante noted and concluded by stating, “But she’s very excited to see where things with Oliver go.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the pair “met through mutual friends in New York and hit it off” after Reese called it quits with Jim Toth in August 2023.

It was previously reported that the couple enjoy each other’s company as “they’ve been seeing a lot of each other over the summer. Reese wasn’t expecting to find romance, but she has.”