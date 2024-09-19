 
'Frozen' welcomes its director as the franchise expands

Exciting update sees Jennifer Lee stepping into the role of 'Frozen' director again

September 19, 2024

For Frozen three and four, Jennifer Lee is getting back to write and direct after stepping down from the chief creative officer of Disney Animation.

At the moment, the top executive is working on the script of the third instalment, which she will also direct, like the rest of the parts.

Besides this, the 52-year-old and Marc Smith are also penning the fourth part.

Her post will be taken by Jared Bush, writer of many hit Disney films including Moana, Encanto and Zootopia.

According to Deadline, he will report to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.

On his promotion, Jared was over the moon, thanking the bosses of the company.

“I am so deeply grateful to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for their faith in me, and thankful to Jennifer for her leadership and for her generous support as she embarks on the next chapters of ‘Frozen,’” he continued.

“Disney Animation is home to some of the greatest stories and characters of the past century, and I’m so excited to work with all of our filmmakers, artists, and Disney Animation team members as we shape the future of this legendary studio together,” the 50-year-old concluded.

