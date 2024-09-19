Metallica to mark rare appearance at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

Metallica is heading to the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival for the first time in 2025!

After the popular metal band became the top most requested act to perform at the destination event, Danny Wimmer Presents answered the call of their followers.

To celebrate the occasion, two complete headlining spots would be brought out for a “No Repeat Weekend.”

Metallica will close out both Friday and Sunday nights of the four-day festival weekend, to be held on 8, 9, 10 and 11 May 2025 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Metallica’s performance would mark their return to Columbus since 2017 and would also be their only appearance in the region during the year 2025.

The founder of Danny Wimmer Presents stated, “Every year we ask our fans who they want to see at Sonic Temple, and the answer this year was clear—Metallica! We’ve been trying to get Metallica to Sonic Temple for the last five years, and are ready to bring two nights of Metallica to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio next May.”

“This is just the start; we’ll have more than 100 bands playing across 4 stages for 4 days, including Rob Zombie and Alice In Chains in direct support for Metallica. We’re so excited about this lineup that we’ll be announcing artists daily for the next month, so there’s a lot for fans to look forward to,” he further noted.