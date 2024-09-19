 
Geo News

Joel McHale addresses 'Jurassic World Rebirth' casting rumours

Joel McHale was rumoured to play a role in 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2024

Photo: Joel McHale addresses Jurassic World Rebirth casting rumours
Photo: Joel McHale addresses 'Jurassic World Rebirth' casting rumours

Joel McHale recently spilled the beans on whether he will be starring in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Recently, the acting sensation sat down for a candid chat with Collider and was if he will make an appearance in the fourth installment of the Jurassic World series.

Addressing these claims, Joel shared, "If you know something that would be great.”

He explained, “Because I don’t know anything. I know nothing! I don’t know; no one’s asked me."

He went on to joke that his son also asked him about the role due to these rampant rumours.

"My 16-year-old was making fun of me. He was like, 'Hey Dad, I heard you’re gonna be in 'Jurassic World'. Boy, how wrong are they, huh?” he recalled.

"And I was like, 'Okay, kid … No, I have not heard — no, I don’t know where that started,’" The Bear actor declared.

For those unversed, Jurassic World Rebirth is slated to hit theaters on 2nd July 2025. The confirmed caste for the sci-fi flick includes Scarlett Johansson, Ed Skrein, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali.

Colin Farrell calls his Penguin transformation 'hypnotic'
Colin Farrell calls his Penguin transformation 'hypnotic'
AMC makes shocking decision about 'Orphan Black: Echoes' series
AMC makes shocking decision about 'Orphan Black: Echoes' series
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy private life amid Dua Lipa's dig: Source video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy private life amid Dua Lipa's dig: Source
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mull 'adoption and surrogacy'
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mull 'adoption and surrogacy'
Lily Collins unveils Emily Cooper's real love in 'Emily in Paris'
Lily Collins unveils Emily Cooper's real love in 'Emily in Paris'
Prince Harry's dictator in high heels given massive bashing
Prince Harry's dictator in high heels given massive bashing
Chrissy Teigen claps back at online haters video
Chrissy Teigen claps back at online haters
Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley spark romance rumors after recent reunion
Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley spark romance rumors after recent reunion