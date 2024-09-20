Prince William addresses 'complex issue' of homelessness during Aberdeen visit

Prince William recently paid tribute to homelessness workers in Aberdeen during his heartfelt visit.

The Prince of Wales attended a "Thank You" event hosted by Homewards Aberdeen, where he praised the "unconditional care, compassion, and humanity" shown by those in the sector.

At the event, the future King addressed a diverse group of professionals, including night shelter managers and mental health nurses.

"As you all know too well, homelessness is a complex issue, the wide variety of roles and expertise present today reflects that," he said as quoted by PA Media.

William added, "From those who work in street outreach, to support workers, youth workers, mental health nurses, housing officers and night shelter managers. And just like our emergency services, you are the people who are there for others when they are in greatest need, providing unconditional care, compassion and humanity."

William engaged with attendees, listening to their experiences and ideas.

"People want to help, they just don’t know how to," he emphasized, highlighting the need for collaboration.

Earlier, he visited Shelter Scotland’s Aberdeen office, where he spoke with David Gibson, a former homeless individual who now works as a housing rights worker.