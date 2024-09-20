 
Geo News

Prince William addresses 'complex issue' of homelessness during Aberdeen visit

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to homelessness workers in Aberdeen

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Prince William addresses complex issue of homelessness during Aberdeen visit
Prince William addresses 'complex issue' of homelessness during Aberdeen visit

Prince William recently paid tribute to homelessness workers in Aberdeen during his heartfelt visit.

The Prince of Wales attended a "Thank You" event hosted by Homewards Aberdeen, where he praised the "unconditional care, compassion, and humanity" shown by those in the sector.

At the event, the future King addressed a diverse group of professionals, including night shelter managers and mental health nurses.

"As you all know too well, homelessness is a complex issue, the wide variety of roles and expertise present today reflects that," he said as quoted by PA Media.

William added, "From those who work in street outreach, to support workers, youth workers, mental health nurses, housing officers and night shelter managers. And just like our emergency services, you are the people who are there for others when they are in greatest need, providing unconditional care, compassion and humanity."

William engaged with attendees, listening to their experiences and ideas.

"People want to help, they just don’t know how to," he emphasized, highlighting the need for collaboration.

Earlier, he visited Shelter Scotland’s Aberdeen office, where he spoke with David Gibson, a former homeless individual who now works as a housing rights worker.

Megan Thee Stallion leads the BET Hip-Hop nominations
Megan Thee Stallion leads the BET Hip-Hop nominations
Kanye West sparks boost in China's economy after concert
Kanye West sparks boost in China's economy after concert
Pax Taylor gets home cooked meal from ex Brittany Cartwright
Pax Taylor gets home cooked meal from ex Brittany Cartwright
'Gavin & Stacey' cast celebrates final day of filming Christmas special
'Gavin & Stacey' cast celebrates final day of filming Christmas special
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon's baby plans intensify: Report
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon's baby plans intensify: Report
David Beckham unveils latest tattoo and hidden meaning
David Beckham unveils latest tattoo and hidden meaning
HBO moves forward with 'Industry' season four
HBO moves forward with 'Industry' season four
'Friends' cast tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show
'Friends' cast tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show