David Beckham unveils latest tattoo and hidden meaning 

September 19, 2024

David Beckham just decorated his body a little more!

The celebrity sportsman decided to add on to his collection of body art with a brand new and rather religious tattoo, that makes the total to over 70, all over his body.

Beckham, opted for the aid of a celebrity tattoo artist, Certified Letter Boy, for his most recent tattoo, a family favorite of the Beckhams. The artist who details himself as "London's most sought-after tattooist" has also previously worked with David's sons, Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo.

Source: Instagram
The tattoo, designed under David’s knee, showed a pair of hands clapped together, praying. The artist wrote: "New tattoo for @davidbeckham. Thank you for the trust, DB."

David’s son, Cruz, expressed his excitement at his father’s new body art and commented with a gif of a little girl eating a cake, while the tattoo artist, responded to the comment, tagging him and writing: "My man."

Other A-list celebrities who have taken the help of Letter Boy, whose real name is Pablo, include, Beth Mead, model Kyia Bobbi and singer Louis Tomlinson. 

