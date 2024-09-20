 
Geo News

Usher returns to red carpet for 'Black Music Gala' post Diddy's arrest

Usher steps on red carpet for the 'Black Music Action Coalition's Fourth Annual Gala' after Diddy's arrest

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Usher returns to red carpet for 'Black Music Gala' post Diddy's arrest 

Usher made his return to the red carpet when he attended the Black Music Action Coalition's Fourth Annual Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

According to Daily Mail, the outing marked the first time the 45-year-old singer-songwriter got pictured since the hip hop mogul Diddy was indicted and arrested on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.

As per the publication, Usher's years-old connection to Diddy resurfaced shortly after the 54-year-old rapper's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided in March of this year.

Around that time in 2016 interview Usher did with Howard Stern resurfaced in which he described his time living with Diddy for a year even though he was only 13.

Moreover, the Nice & Slow singer described observing “very curious things taking place” in Diddy's circle.

Additionally, Usher cut a striking figure at the BMAC Gala red carpet in an all-black ensemble built around a velvet tuxedo while he wore a double-breasted jacket with wide, shiny peaked lapels, and he changed up the tux's look with a black shirt and a black necktie instead of a traditional bow tie.

As reported by the outlet, he wore a delicate pink flower pinned to his lapel, and he matched the tuxedo with shiny black snakeskin shoes.

Furthermore, Usher Raymond IV added an extra touch of class with a slim rectangular-faced wristwatch with a black leather band, and he stood out thanks to small rectangular sapphire earrings.

It is worth mentioning that he arrived at the event sporting a well-kept goatee and close-cropped hair.

According to the publication’s reports, it was announced in August that Usher would be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the ceremony while other honorees included LL Cool J, BET and Live Nation. 

Katy Perry shares funny encounter with Brazilian fans: Watch video
Katy Perry shares funny encounter with Brazilian fans: Watch
Brittany Cartwright discusses her efforts to revive marriage with Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright discusses her efforts to revive marriage with Jax Taylor
Kate Middleton 'changing her mind on things' as ‘life is too short' since chemo
Kate Middleton 'changing her mind on things' as ‘life is too short' since chemo
Meghan Markle's locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom
Meghan Markle's locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom
Details from Sean Diddy Combs' life in prison revealed
Details from Sean Diddy Combs' life in prison revealed
Lily Collins glams up in black for 'Emily In Paris' promo event
Lily Collins glams up in black for 'Emily In Paris' promo event
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift awaiting marriage amid parenting plans
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift awaiting marriage amid parenting plans
Sean Diddy Combs put on suicide watch in pretrial imprisonment
Sean Diddy Combs put on suicide watch in pretrial imprisonment