Usher returns to red carpet for 'Black Music Gala' post Diddy's arrest

Usher made his return to the red carpet when he attended the Black Music Action Coalition's Fourth Annual Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.



According to Daily Mail, the outing marked the first time the 45-year-old singer-songwriter got pictured since the hip hop mogul Diddy was indicted and arrested on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.

As per the publication, Usher's years-old connection to Diddy resurfaced shortly after the 54-year-old rapper's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided in March of this year.

Around that time in 2016 interview Usher did with Howard Stern resurfaced in which he described his time living with Diddy for a year even though he was only 13.

Moreover, the Nice & Slow singer described observing “very curious things taking place” in Diddy's circle.

Additionally, Usher cut a striking figure at the BMAC Gala red carpet in an all-black ensemble built around a velvet tuxedo while he wore a double-breasted jacket with wide, shiny peaked lapels, and he changed up the tux's look with a black shirt and a black necktie instead of a traditional bow tie.

As reported by the outlet, he wore a delicate pink flower pinned to his lapel, and he matched the tuxedo with shiny black snakeskin shoes.

Furthermore, Usher Raymond IV added an extra touch of class with a slim rectangular-faced wristwatch with a black leather band, and he stood out thanks to small rectangular sapphire earrings.

It is worth mentioning that he arrived at the event sporting a well-kept goatee and close-cropped hair.

According to the publication’s reports, it was announced in August that Usher would be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the ceremony while other honorees included LL Cool J, BET and Live Nation.