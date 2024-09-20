Details from Sean Diddy Combs' life in prison revealed

Sean Diddy Combs is in detention in Brooklyn until his trial for kidnapping and abusing women over a decade.

The music mogul, 54, was arrested on Monday from a hotel along with possession of drugs.



Now while the rapper remains in the custody of Metropolitan Detention Center—which has a history of housing high-profile inmates, including R. Kelly, Fetty Wap, and Ghislaine Maxwell—Combs' legal team is trying for house arrest or relocation to another jail.

During a court hearing, Combs' attorney asked a judge for the music mogul to be transferred to a prison in Essex County in New Jersey when Combs was refused to await trial in his Florida mansion.

In the meantime, much has been said about The Metropolitan Detention, which houses 1,600 inmates.

A law enforcement official told CNN that Combs is being held by himself in a special housing unit inside the Brooklyn jail—to which the warden at the detention center gave a bigger picture.



“If it is true, as reported, that he is housed in the special housing unit, it’s important to note that the unit is a lockdown — 24-hour lockdown unit,” Cameron Lindsay told NewsNation.

“The vast majority of the floors are general population floors, but the special housing unit is a 24-hour lockdown facility,” he said elaborating that Combs will likely be in his cell 23 hours a day.

“I would certainly expect for him to be recreating alone; three showers a week, and three hots and a cot, as they say. But he’s he will be in that cell minus social and legal visits,” he said.

As per InTouch, the breakfast options are limited to fruit, cereal, breakfast cakes, and skim milk, with coffee available for those who need a caffeine fix.

Lunch menus vary by day and may include scrambled eggs, chicken wraps, baked chicken, or beef tacos, accompanied by sides like coleslaw, rice, or green beans.

Dinner at the detention center offers a selection that includes chili mac, Salisbury steak, or chicken fried rice, while weekends allow a cheese pizza with spinach. Inmates have the option to purchase various items from the detention center's commissary.

As per the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, items for purchase include a Velveeta cheese block, jalapeño squeeze cheese, white tuna pouches, and a pouch of Spam. Seasonings and spices can be availed for an additional cost.

Inmates can also buy precooked rice, instant grits, or even a rib steak meal priced at $9.95. Snack options feature granola bars, cookies, unsalted peanuts, and sugar-free candy. Beverages are also available for purchase for $3.55, including decaffeinated coffee and herbal tea.

In the indictment against Combs, the music mogul has been accused of forcing victims to have "freak offs," which prosecutors describe as "elaborate and produced s** performances."

