Meghan Markle's locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom

Prince Harry has just sparked a massive shift in his media coverage with news that he is being ‘deprived’ of his freedom by his wife Meghan Markle who is intent on keeping him locked up in a cage.

Lady Victoria Hervey made these accusations public and shared it all with GB News.

It all occurred while the expert dished over the ‘ban’ that’s now been imposed on the Prince by his wife, because she is “worried about Harry straying” and turning back to his “old life again” with his old pals.

According to the expert, “He wanted to do a big party and she did not want that.”

“I think she's so worried about him straying and seeing his old friends and spending time with them and remembering his old life, that she's got him in this cage where all he knows is this life that he has with her.”

When the host Nana Akua responded by reminding the prince how ‘old’ he is, Lady Hervey had other thoughts and clapped back by saying, “40 is still very young - men are quite juvenile at 40-years-old. If he had a choice, he would have probably been in England with a lot of his old friends, but she's not going to let him do that, is she?”

“I think she keeps him on a really tight leash. You can see it in him, he's deprived of freedom. She's sort of his therapist and his babysitter and he's very, very dependent on her.”