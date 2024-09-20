 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom

Prince Harry’s lack of freedom and apparent caging has caught some attention

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Meghan Markles locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom
Meghan Markle's locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom

Prince Harry has just sparked a massive shift in his media coverage with news that he is being ‘deprived’ of his freedom by his wife Meghan Markle who is intent on keeping him locked up in a cage.

Lady Victoria Hervey made these accusations public and shared it all with GB News.

It all occurred while the expert dished over the ‘ban’ that’s now been imposed on the Prince by his wife, because she is “worried about Harry straying” and turning back to his “old life again” with his old pals.

According to the expert, “He wanted to do a big party and she did not want that.”

“I think she's so worried about him straying and seeing his old friends and spending time with them and remembering his old life, that she's got him in this cage where all he knows is this life that he has with her.”

When the host Nana Akua responded by reminding the prince how ‘old’ he is, Lady Hervey had other thoughts and clapped back by saying, “40 is still very young - men are quite juvenile at 40-years-old. If he had a choice, he would have probably been in England with a lot of his old friends, but she's not going to let him do that, is she?”

“I think she keeps him on a really tight leash. You can see it in him, he's deprived of freedom. She's sort of his therapist and his babysitter and he's very, very dependent on her.”

Brittany Cartwright talks about co-parenting with Jax Taylor amid divorce
Brittany Cartwright talks about co-parenting with Jax Taylor amid divorce
Amber Rose, Iman Shumpert make rare appearance as 'just friends'
Amber Rose, Iman Shumpert make rare appearance as 'just friends'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a no-show in Montecito neighbourhood
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a no-show in Montecito neighbourhood
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry would stay mum about US elections
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry would stay mum about US elections
Princess Diana, Dodi Al Fayed ‘takeaway meal dates' laid bare
Princess Diana, Dodi Al Fayed ‘takeaway meal dates' laid bare
Brittany Cartwright reveals cosmetic procedure behind her confidence boost
Brittany Cartwright reveals cosmetic procedure behind her confidence boost
Sabrina Carpenter makes major announcement with Netflix
Sabrina Carpenter makes major announcement with Netflix
Queen Margarethe of Denmark lands in hospital after fall
Queen Margarethe of Denmark lands in hospital after fall