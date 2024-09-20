Sarah Ferguson snubs Prince Andrew amid his rift with King Charles?

Sarah Ferguson has cut her former husband Prince Andrew out of her wedding day picture in a fresh humiliation for the Duke of York amid his rift with King Charles.



Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother took to Instagram with a message honouring her late mother, but chose some interesting photographs to accompany the post.

The first photo was from her wedding day to Prince Andrew in 1986, however, the duchess had deliberately cropped the duke out of the photograph.

Instead, the picture just showed Sarah and her late parents, Susan Barrantes and Ronald Ferguson.

She said, “My much-loved mother Susie died 26 years ago today. She was far too young to be taken from us and I often reflect on the fact that at just 61, she was younger than I am now when she died in a cruel accident.

“I think constantly of her zest for life and her shining spirit. Like all of us, she made mistakes but she taught me to value each and every day and to always seek to treat people with kindness. I miss her greatly.”

Sarah’s post comes amid King Charles and Andrew’s ongoing rift over Royal Lodge.

