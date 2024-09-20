Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US pals leading their divorce

News of the impact Prince Harry and Megham Markle’s pals are having on their marriage has just been brought to light.

According to findings by these sources, “Obviously [Prince Harry’s] not happy,” in the US.

During this insider’s interview with Radar Online they also pointed out how, “His wife's promises are rapidly running thin and their popularity is at an all-time low – in Britain and in the U.S."

"Where A-listers who were apparently tripping over themselves to befriend the redheaded royal after his return to England could be setting the stage for a bitter divorce and custody war.”

To make matters worse, while Prince Harry has become more adamant on reaching back to his roots, Meghan Markle on the other hand “is determined to become an international superstar, and I can't imagine her ever willingly returning to Harry's hated homeland.”