Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck caught again in another reunion amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted holding hands in their first meet up after divorce filed

September 20, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited once again amid divorce proceedings.

The estranged couple were spotted together making their way to attend their children’s back-to-school night in Los Angeles.

While attending the school, where their children were enrolled, the On The Floor singer and the Air director with their blended family where Violet was absent, the exes "were totally cool with each other and very cordial," as per a source shared with TMZ.

Meanwhile, the Gigli couple shares a blended family, which included Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, while Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet.

As the songstress filed for divorce after two years of marriage with the Good Will Hunting star, the insider went on to say, “they're a couple who still care for each other, they're wrapped up in a years-long love affair.”

However, “they’re not rekindling anything and they're still getting divorced,” the source concluded.

For those unversed, after divorce filed, the estranged pair had their first reunion with their blended family at the Beverly Hills Hotel over lunch, where the exes were seen holding hands and sharing a kiss.

At the time, Affleck "could not keep his hands off" and "They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. They are still attracted to one another,” a source told PageSix.

