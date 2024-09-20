 
Geo News

Netflix's ‘Squid Game' returns with exciting update for season 2 with release date

'Squid Game' is a 2021 South Korean survival drama television series

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

‘Squid Game season 2 returns with exciting update
‘Squid Game' season 2 returns with exciting update

The makers of Squid Game has dropped the teaser of season 2 of Netflix’s one of the most-watched-series.

The almost one-minute special teaser, which part of streamer’s annual Geeked Week fan event, picks right from where the season one ended, according to Variety.

In the teaser, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, starts chasing the man whose behind the life-risking game instead of moving to the United States.

He appears back in his 456 uniform along with new contestants competing to win another massive cash prize.

The second season sees Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Byung-hun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles from season one.

Moreover, season 2 will also feature new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, and Lee David.

For the unversed, the globally successful South Korean series follows financially struggling individuals competing for a whopping prize in an unknown deadly game.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the highly acclaimed season 2 is set to release on Netflix on December 26, 2024.


Buckingham Palace reveals Duchess Sophie's 'ambition'
Buckingham Palace reveals Duchess Sophie's 'ambition'
Christine McGuinness confirms she's dating mystery man
Christine McGuinness confirms she's dating mystery man
David Schwimmer spilled beans about his 'powerful elite' mother
David Schwimmer spilled beans about his 'powerful elite' mother
King Charles shares message of 'admiration and gratitude' amid Harry's UK return video
King Charles shares message of 'admiration and gratitude' amid Harry's UK return
George Clooney, Julianna Margulies' tradition that didn't die with 'ER' finale
George Clooney, Julianna Margulies' tradition that didn't die with 'ER' finale
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US pals leading their divorce
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US pals leading their divorce
Elle King reflects on surprising viral remarks about her father
Elle King reflects on surprising viral remarks about her father
Netflix's 'Stranger Things' treats fans with never-seen-footage ahead of season 5 video
Netflix's 'Stranger Things' treats fans with never-seen-footage ahead of season 5