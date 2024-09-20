 
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already discussing baby names: Source

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly welcoming a baby soon

September 20, 2024

Selena Gomez recently admitted that she cannot carry a baby on her own due to various medical conditions.

However, this has not stopped the Rare Beauty founder from becoming a mother, and as per an insider privy to Life & Style Selena and Benny are considering options like adoption or surrogate.

As per this confidante, Selena “was up-front with him when they started to get serious, so Benny always knew about her so-called limitations.”

Speaking of Selena's shocking confession in her latest chat with Variety, the confidante addressed, “He gave her the courage to talk about it publicly, because there’s absolutely no shame in it.”

“The plan is to have a wedding first and babies after, but not much later,” they continued.

Moreover, the source noted that they have already started to discuss their unborn baby names.

“The ones Benny comes up with are pretty wild, and Selena just rolls her eyes,” the insider shared and concluded, “While she wants a classic name for a girl, Selena claims she’ll let Benny pick a boy’s name … within reason.”

