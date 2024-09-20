Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori defies Kim Kardashian’s rule around her kids

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has defied Kim Kardashian’s number one rule.

The Australian architect, 29, was spotted in a sheer top around Kanye, 47, and his children once again despite Kim’s strict instruction against it.

The family outing took place on Thursday at a supermarket in Japan's capital where Bianca and Kanye were joined by his sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.

Bianca put on a daring display by ditching the inner garment and going for a completely see-through blouse and knee-length leggings. She opted for her signature sleek bun for the outing.

The barely-there ensemble comes even after "Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," a source told Daily Mail sometime back.

"She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that," the source added.

Kanye is currently in Japan ahead of his rumoured concerts in South Koorea.

As per Rolling Stone, speculations about an Asian tour have intensified after his creative director, Austin Taylor, was seen in the Gangnam and Ilsan areas.

In the meantime, Kanye is enjoying stardom in Japan after a recent surprise performance at a wrestling ring in Tokyo.