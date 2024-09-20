 
Meghan Markle gets massive support after 'Duchess Difficult' claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had also expressed concerns over latest allegations

September 20, 2024

Meghan Markle gets massive support after 'Duchess Difficult' claims

Meghan Markle has received massive support after her staffer dubbed her 'Duchess Difficult' and that she 'belittles people, she doesn't take advice'.

Now, Archie and Lilibet doting mother has been defended by an insider who claimed the latest allegations regarding her attitude towards staff are "fabrications" and "total nonsense".

The insider at Archewell told GB News, per Daily Express UK, "The duke and duchess work from Montecito, and we're based in Hollywood. They likely think we're all in the same office and that this quote would fly, but the circumstances don't even allow for it.

"If she's 'marching around' and 'barking orders', no Archewell employee could factually claim that... It's total nonsense."

Earlier, the insiders had also described Meghan and Harry as 'both poor decision-makers' who 'change their minds frequently' - with Harry dubbed 'a very, very charming person' and yet 'very much an enabler'.

The report further claimed that Meghan was 'absolutely relentless' and that 'she marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders', adding: 'I've watched her reduce grown men to tears'.

