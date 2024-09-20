David Beckham reveals he fell in love with Victoria at first sight

David Beckham has recalled the special moment of his life when he met his wife, Victoria, for the very first time.

Speaking to People magazine at Stella Artois' Let's Do Dinner event on Thursday, the former professional soccer player revealed that the moment he laid eyes on the fashion designer, he knew she was the one.

When David asked if it was "love at first sight," he responded, "Absolutely."

"Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl and sexy and beautiful and charming," the 49-year-old continued. "Then I found out what a strong woman she is. So it's again the gift that kept on giving."



For those unversed, David and Victoria exchanged vows on July 4, 1999, and the couple share four children together - Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham.

Recently, the football star credited his 50-year-old wife for inspiring him to try new looks, revealing, "She always gave me that confidence, and she still does now, even after 27 years.”



“She still gives me that confidence that, you know, wanting to look good and wanting to feel good,” he added.

