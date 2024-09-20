JoJo believes body comparison with each other is inherent in women

The Aquamarine actress Jojo recently opened up about struggling with an insecurity about her body while filming the 2006’s fantasy rom-com film.



The 33-year-old actress got candid about her body image on The Viall Files podcast, saying, "I was not as skinny as the other girls."

"I felt really like,” Jojo, who starred in the Emma Roberts starrer, paused before using her arms to mine having a larger body, “next to them.”

The True Confessions of a Hollywood Starlet actress went on to say that she believes that the “tendency to compare your body” with others is inherent in women early on.

"From a young age, I think, we're all kind of aware, or we're measuring ourselves up next to other girls," Jojo said, adding, "and I was no different.”

However, the actress, apart from struggling about her body, also confessed that the filming the movie in the end was not that bad as she "learned a lot" playing her tomboy character, Hailey Rogers, and working on set in Australia was "awesome".