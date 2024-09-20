Avicii claims incredible posthumous milestone with song 'Levels'

Avicii, the late renowned Swedish DJ, just achieved a posthumous milestone!

The 2011 hit track, Levels, the reason he shot to stardom, has now garnered one billion streams on the popular platform, Spotify.

His team celebrated the achievement via the late artist’s official Instagram account, writing, "This iconic track played a pivotal role not only for Avicii but for the history of EDM – remaining a timeless anthem that transcends generations and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.”

Levels is Avicii’s sixth track to hit the one billion benchmark on the streaming platform along with his songs, Hey Brother shooting for one billion in May earlier this year while Wake Me Up surpassed two billion streams last August.



The Nights, Waiting For Love and Without You are also tracks by the singer that have crossed the incredible streaming number.

For the unversed, Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died after he committed suicide in 2018, at the age of 28.

In most recent posthumous endeavors of the singer, a new documentary, titled, I’m Tim, by Lawrence Bender, an Academy Award winning producer, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.