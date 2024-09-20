 
Austin Butler's 'odd behavior' fuel Kaia Gerber split rumours: Source

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were romantically linked in December 2021

September 20, 2024

Photo: Austin Butler's 'odd behavior' fuel Kaia Gerber split rumours: Source

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber sparked breakup rumours when the Dune actor was nowhere to be found on the mogul’s birthday.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider revealed to Life & Style, “Kaia had a blast with her family and friends at Disney, but Austin’s absence was very noticeable,”

The mole also squealed, “It sparked rumors that the romance is over.”

“She celebrated his birthday with him this summer, but he didn’t return the favor,” the source pointed out and concluded, “That seems a little odd.”

For those unversed, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler first sparked romance rumours in December 2021.

This report comes after an insider privy to In Touch Weekly shared about the duo, "This is not a match made in heaven,” before noting, “and it's starting to dawn on Austin that Kaia doesn't take her so-called 'career' nearly as seriously as he does."

The source also noted, "Kaia is from a different world than Austin, who had to fight for everything he has and prove himself at every turn."

"The fact that his dreams are finally coming true after years of struggle has only intensified that disconnection. Sure, they're both 'actors' but they have nothing in common, and they know it," they remarked in conclusion. 

