Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes to perform on their wedding day?

Demi Lovato, who is all set to tie the knot with her finance Jordan Lutes next year, revealed she doesn't want the wedding to feel like "work."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the 32-year-old singer shared that she and her fiancé have been planning the wedding just weeks after their engagement to minimize the stress of their big day.

“We got engaged in December and met with a wedding planner, like, a month later ... [I] wanted to be ahead of it,” explained Demi.

When she asked if they would be performing on their special day, the Heart Attack vocalist responded, "I am not."

"I want this to feel not anything like work,” Demi added.



Recently, the songstress expressed her excitement about the wedding in an interview with People magazine.

"I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it,” she told the outlet at that time. “I've been thinking about it [wedding dresses] and saving them to my Pinterest profile. Doing all the things."

