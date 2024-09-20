Don Johnson gets candid about being a father to Dakota Johnson 

 
Don Johnson, father to actress Dakota Johnson, is a proud dad!

As his youngest child, Deacon, 18, was dropped off by him and his wife, Kelly Phleger, for the University of Southern California, they would be visiting him time and time again.

"He's my sixth and final one," the Rebel Ridge star told PEOPLE magazine, adding, "I might have done my best work there," he said of his youngest son.

Mentioning the Fifty Shades of Grey star, he joked, "I have a famous daughter [Dakota Johnson] who probably won't like to read that in print!"

Additionally, he also discussed how Deacon is an exact copy of him, stating, "He has the looks of like ten movie stars, But he probably won't end up in the business because he's incredibly authentic and doesn't mind telling you when you're full of caca!"

For Don Johnson, its his pride to be a father, "Now that they're all out of the house, it's sad," he admitted, however, he also acknowledged, "But they all come back. They never really leave, And honestly, you don't want them to leave."

