Photo: Benny Blanco never competes with Selena Gomez like Justin Bieber: Source

Selena Gomez reportedly believes that she has found her soulmate in the form of Benny Blanco.

“I’ve never been loved this way,” the songstress previously claimed about the musician.

Now, an insider dishes to Life & Style that the Selena Gomez has found “exactly what she’s been needing in a partner”.

They went on to add, “She’s been telling friends that Benny’s The One.”

“Things are going so great,” the source also mentioned and added, “No one would be surprised if they get engaged soon.”

As per this insider, Benny Blanco “is supportive and lets Selena be herself.”

Conclusively, they said, “He’s kind, generous, sincere and loyal. There’s no competition between them, like there was with Justin.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this report comes after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sparked engagement rumors at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

During the event, Selena was seen flaunting a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand.

It was also reported by Life & Style that the pair might consider starting a family before tying the knot.