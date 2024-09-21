Demi Lovato recalls 'explosive' stardom's 'negative impact on mental health'

Demi Lovato just recalled her problematic early years in the industry!

In a conversation for a cover story for Grazia US, the musician and actress, who recently co-directed the new documentary, Child Star, discussed “explosive” episodes that were triggered by the negative impact on her mental health from fame.

“I didn’t realize that it would have such a negative impact on my mental health,” the 32-year-old Heart Attack singer said of dealing with stardom.

She continued, “And unfortunately, sometimes that looks explosive, like an incident where you punch your backup dancer on an airplane or you overdose from heroin.”

For the unversed, back in 2010, Lovato threw a punch at Alex Welch, who was a dancer at The Jonas Brothers tour back then. This incident led the star to go for rehab.

The Confident hitmaker also admitted how working on Child Star has given her the liberty to make amends for her past attitude.

“Talking to people who knew me at a different time in my life was challenging because I wanted to apologize for my behavior," Lovato stated, adding, "I wasn’t the nicest person to work with at times because I was struggling so much internally, and I was under a lot of pressure."