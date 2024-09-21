Meghan Markle vows never to return to UK as she eyes 'global superstardom'

Meghan Markle has shared her final verdict on UK return as Prince Harry gears up to attend a key charity event in the country.



While Duke of Sussex’s trip to England scheduled for September 30th has sparked speculation about a potential royal reconciliation, an insider has shared that Meghan has other plans.

According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex is determined to become an “international superstar” and sees England as her husband’s “hated homeland.”

"She is determined to become an international superstar, and I can't imagine her ever willingly returning to Harry's hated homeland,” the insider shared.

"Harry's trip was his first step in mending bridges, especially with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles,” they added.

"Diana's family, including her sister Lady Jane, Lord Fellowes' widow, has worked hard to keep communications open since palace doors were slammed in Harry's face after his toxic attacks on the royal family.”

Meanwhile, the insider added that Prince William and Kate Middleton are opposed to reconciliation with Harry due to his past criticisms of the royal family.

"That's good news for Meghan and the future of her marriage,” the insider noted. “Her success depends on keeping Harry and their royal titles!"