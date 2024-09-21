Tia Mowry opens up about divorce and happiness ahead of new 'We TV' series

Tia Mowry opens up about divorce and happiness ahead new 'We TV' series

Tia Mowry seems to be navigating through life as a single mom in her new We TV series.

According to People, We TV shared a first look at Mowry’s return to television with her all-new docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

As per the publication, Mowry began the clip in full mommy mode, getting her daughter Cairo ready to be dropped off at Hardrict’s house.



During the teaser clip, Mowry said in a confessional statement, “So it’s been about a year and a half since I got a divorce, and I am slowly learning who I am.”

It is worth mentioning that she and the Divorce in the Black actor were married from 2008 to 2023.

In addition to Cairo, they also share son Cree, who Mowry notes, “didn’t feel comfortable” appearing on camera.

Moreover, while talking about her sister Tamera Mowry, Tia stated, “I came into this world with a twin. And right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship, so I have never been alone in my life.”

Additionally, once Tia was done with getting Cairo together, they headed towards the car and went to Hardrict’s house, which made The Game star emotional.

In regards to that, Mowry stated tearfully, “I feel like one of the hardest things that I’ve had to adapt to, is dropping my kids off at their dad’s house. I’ve always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household. And when you’re dropping your kids off, you actually, visually see how that is no longer.”

Later in the teaser, Tia, who admits to not being as close as she once was to her sister Tamera, catches up with her friend Natasha Marc to discuss how her relationship is being portrayed in the media.

Furthermore, Mowry also stated that, “I feel that right now, yes, I’m vulnerable in my life, but it’s the first time where I am actually realizing that I have a choice. I have a choice to speak my mind. I have a choice to be me. I have a choice to be happy.”



As per the outlet, the eight-episode series is executive produced by Tia, Adam Griffin and Erin Richard, along with executive producers from Jesse Collins Entertainment.

As far as the series is concerned, Tia Mowry: My Next Act is set to premiere on October 4 on AMC.