Here's why Kate Middleton snubbed King Charles in emotional ‘cancer-free' video

Kate Middleton deliberately snubbed King Charles in emotional video she shared to reveal that she is now “cancer-free,” a source has revealed.



After the Princess of Wales dropped a heartwarming video about her cancer recovery, many royal fans pointed out that the video did not feature the monarch.

Revealing the reason behind Kate’s decision, a source told Life & Style, “This was Kate and William’s story,” adding, “It wouldn’t have been appropriate to include King Charles.”

The insider went on to share how the video is a “sign” of how the Princess of Wales’ her and how she sees her role moving forward.

“This has been a life-altering experience that’s not only brought her face-to-face with her own mortality, but it’s given her a new sense of spirituality, and taught her to appreciate the smaller things more, like nature, her children’s laughter, quiet moments with William,” the insider said.

They added, “It could have turned out so very differently. But Kate’s counting her blessings and appreciating every day with a little more clarity.”

“Kate wanted her message to be simple yet cinematic in scale, and show her and her family having fun, playing games, enjoying a picnic and embracing.

“Making the video was very much Kate’s idea, and she was in control, but also wanted it to come across as natural and without too much direction.”