Royal family shares major update on Queen's health after fall

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II stunned the royal family and her country by abdicating earlier this year

September 21, 2024

Denmark’s royal family has shared major update on Queen Margrethe II health, who stunned her country by abdicating earlier this year, after a fall caused “damage around the neck vertebrae as well as a fracture of the left hand.”

The royal family shared a statement on Instagram on Friday and disclosed “Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was discharged from Rigshospitalet today and is now back in her home at Fredensborg Palace.”

According to the royal family, on Wednesday evening, Queen Margrethe was admitted to the hospital after a fall, which unfortunately resulted in an injury concerning the ‘vertebrae of the neck as well as a fracture in the left hand’.

“As a result of the fall, the left hand is now in a plaster cast, and The Queen will need to wear a stiff neck collar in the coming months,” the palace further said.

The palace went on saying, “Queen Margrethe is in good spirits and is doing well under the circumstances but will, however, be on sick leave for a longer period.”

This also means that the Queen's presence at a number of arrangements is cancelled for some time to come.

