Nikki Glaser throws shade at Ben Affleck amid live roasting at 'Late Hits'

Nikki Glaser threw shade at Ben Affleck during her live roast on Thursday Night Football.

According to US Weekly, the comedian appeared on the Prime Video postgame show Thursday, September 19 following a game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots, the latter of which Glaser called “the only thing that Ben Affleck can commit to.”

During the debut segment, called Late Hits With Nikki Glaser, the roast legend also took aim at Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, calling him “Throw Rogan,” a reference to Rodgers’ friendship with comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan, as per the publication.

In regards to this, Glaser added about Rodgers, “It’s ironic that he goes to silent retreats because he can’t stop talking about it. But he’s fun, you know? He lives in New York. He’s always doing his buddy’s podcast; he looks like someone who buys beer for teens. Honestly, I’m shocked I haven’t dated him.”

While calling herself “pretty new to football,” Nikki admitted that she was still getting up to speed on some of the game’s terms and phrases, as per the outlet.

Moreover, the actress also addressed Belichick’s rumored relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, who the former coach has been linked to since June as she stated, “I haven’t seen a group of Patriots take an L this bad since January 6th. I mean, thank God Belichick wasn’t there to see this. He was too busy watching Blippi with his girlfriend.”

Additionally, as per the reports of US Weekly, Glaser also didn’t shy away from roasting the Thursday Night Football cohosts by her side, especially when it came to anchor Charissa Thompson.

Furthermore, Thursday Night Football fans have not seen the last of Glaser, as she revealed her Late Hits segment will return four more times throughout the season.