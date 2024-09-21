 
September 21, 2024

Paris Hilton teases collaboration with Lindsay Lohan on remix album

Paris Hilton has expressed her desire to work with Lindsay Lohan on a remix album, calling the idea “iconic.”

Speaking with Vulture while promoting her new album Infinite Icons, the 43-year-old singer revealed she loves Lindsay.

When she was asked whether she’d consider joining hands musically with the Ultimate hitmaker, Paris replied, “I’m actually putting a remix album together right now.”

“A remix with her would be so iconic. I love Lindsay,” she added. “Her album was sick.”

Paris also praised Lindsay’s 2004 hit track Rumors, saying, “I love it. That song is so good.”

Talking about her upcoming album, the Stars Are Blind vocalist revealed that Sia inspired her to return to music.

“She believed in me and made me believe in myself,” said Paris.

She has also teamed up with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, and Rina Sawayama on the album.

