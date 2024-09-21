Demi Lovato provides insights into upcoming 'love songs' for new album

Demi Lovato is in her lover girl era!

Nowadays, the 32-year-old singer is feeling inspired to pen all her feeling revolving around love amid her plans to marry fiancé, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes.

In her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the Confident singer detailed her working on the latest album she is working on.

"It's true. I'm working on new music. I'm kind of figuring out my sound right now," Lovato told the host, Jimmy Fallon, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

She continued, "I don't know when it'll come out but it'll come out when I'm ready."

The now 50-year-old veteran talk show host then asked the singer and actress if the forthcoming project was a blend of "happy songs" and "sad songs."

"I tend to write from the place that I am in in the moment. Because it's actually been like... it's been amazing. I've been writing nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I'm in this really good place. It feels good to be able to write coming from that place,” Demi Lovato responded.