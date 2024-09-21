Jana Kramer shares her 'positive' opinion on 'One Tree Hill' revival

Jana Kramer opened up about One Tree Hill’s revival being developed by Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Danneel Ackles.

According to US Weekly, fans have been clamoring for more details on the plot of the reboot and what other fan-favorite characters will be returning while crossing their fingers to see Jana Kramer’s character, Alex Dupre.

While Kramer’s character never crossed paths with Burton Morgan’s character, Peyton Sawyer as she left the cast after season 6, while Kramer joined in season 7 and fans think the two might get along in the sequel series.

In regards to this, Kramer stated on an Instagram Story posted on September 5 while responding to fans asking her about the revival, “When I spoke to Hilarie about this. Our characters obviously have never met. So, we thought it could be really fun to have them meet. So, we’ll see.”

Moreover, Kramer went on to create a poll on Instagram to ask fans if they thought the two characters would vibe and an overwhelming majority, 73 percent, said, “Oh for sure.”

While speaking to US Weekly, Kramer stated, “The fact that now, Sophia and Hilarie are able to take control and change the energy and the ending of how things went down for everyone involved, I think, is a really positive thing."

As per the publication, after joining the cast in season seven, Kramer’s character, Alex, caused trouble in more than one relationship in Tree Hill.

Dealing with alcoholism, self-image issues and chaotic behavior, the model definitely upped the ante on One Tree Hill but her character also experienced major growth over the seasons.

As per the reports of the outlet, fourteen years after the CW show concluded, a whole new generation of fans are still discovering the world of One Tree Hill on streaming platforms, and Kramer loves the renewed interest in the series.