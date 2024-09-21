 
Lizzo chooses 'repair over resentment' amid weight loss journey

Lizzo got candid about her weight loss and fitness journey

September 21, 2024

Lizzo just flaunted her weight loss journey!

The About Damn Time rapper has remained vocal about her fitness and weight reduction endeavor after overhauling her lifestyle.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Lizzo uploaded before and after clips as well as herself working out at the gym.

Source: Instagram
Uploading the comparison video, the musician insisted that she did look “fine both ways” whether it was the before or after look.

In the “before” clip, she sported a black coloured underwear that highlighted all her curves and as the video transitions to her “after” look, her toned physique is rather evident.

Lizzo told her 11.7 million followers how her new look was a result of “five months of weight training and calorie deficit" slamming claims that she had opted for the infamous Ozempic to induce weight loos.

"I chose repair over resentment," it read, adding, "I comfort the child within me who didn't get what they needed. I can't go back in time, but I can shape-shift my life so that my wellbeing in now centred."

